Ep. 235: What Happened To Curiosity? w/ Ryan Cristian | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Ryan Cristian to the show to discuss the war on truth and discernment. Beyond censorship, there’s a battle being waged over open communication. No longer are people allowed to question the narrative nor span beyond its rigid dialogue without being ostracized or shamed. As we know, this is by design and one of the many manipulation tactics being used to strip individuals of free speech and independence. This conversation explores this concept, the two party illusion, and how to move forward.



Driven by a desire for accuracy, chef and independent news stalwart Ryan Cristián has a passion for the Truth. As a recipient of the Serena Shim Award For Uncompromising Integrity In Journalism (https://serenashimaward.org/laureates/), he understands that Americans want their news to be transparent, devoid of the opulence frothed out by today’s corporate media. A cultured and insightful man with a worldly sense, Ryan’s unjaded approach offers common sense to the individual racked by the ambiguous news cycle – a vicious and manipulative merry-go-round that keeps trenchant minds at a manageable distance from the truth. Avid writer & editor by day, Truth seeker by night, Ryan’s reality defines what it means to be current.



