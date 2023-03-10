Ep. 234: Voluntarism: Consent vs. Coercion w/ Mark Gober & Alec Zeck | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Mark Gober and Alec Zeck back to the show to discuss the depths of voluntarism. The trio shares their philosophical insights of idealistic political structures that would uphold the integrity of free will. They also analyze how current political powers are infringing on this God-given gift in the name of the “greater good” vs. “moral good.” Hard hitting questions are brought to the table as Courtenay, Mark, and Alec acknowledge today’s spiritual warfare and strategize ways to reclaim personal sovereignty.

Epsiode Resources:

The End of All Evil by Robert Martin Duff

Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose

The Problem of Political Authority by Michael Huemer

The Definitive Guide to Libertarian Voluntaryism by Jack Lloyd

The Bodies of Others by Naomi Wolf

https://mises.org/

https://thesovereignsway.com/



Connect with Mark:

Website: https://markgober.com

Books: https://markgober.com/books/

Podcast: Where Is My Mind?



Connect with Alec Zeck:

Website: https://thewayfwrd.com/membership-sign-up/

Podcast: https://flow.page/thewayfwrd



Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

