Ep. 233: Improve Your Health with Algae w/ Catharine Arnston | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites founder and CEO of Energy Bits, Catharine Arnstron, to the show to share the importance of incorporating algae into your diet to promote radical health. Inspired by her sister’s cancer diagnosis that led her on a quest to find more alkaline foods, Catharine discovered the power of algae and its healing abilities. In this episode, she breaks down the scientific and nutritional facts, as well as commonly asked questions, behind spirulina, chlorella, and chlorophyll. Tune in to discover how these pure, toxin-free algaes can improve immune health, gut health, energy, longevity, nutrition, and beauty.
Connect with Catharine:
Website: https://www.energybits.com/
discount code: Courtenay for 20% off
Instagram: @energybits
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2022 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 233: Improve Your Health with Algae w/ Catharine Arnston | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites founder and CEO of Energy Bits, Catharine Arnstron, to the show to share the importance of incorporating algae into your diet to promote radical health. Inspired by her sister’s cancer diagnosis that led her on a quest to find more alkaline foods, Catharine discovered the power of algae and its healing abilities. In this episode, she breaks down the scientific and nutritional facts, as well as commonly asked questions, behind spirulina, chlorella, and chlorophyll. Tune in to discover how these pure, toxin-free algaes can improve immune health, gut health, energy, longevity, nutrition, and beauty.