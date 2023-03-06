Ep. 232: The “Invisible Hand” Steering Culture, Art & the Masses | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites prolific investigative journalist, Leo Zagami, to the show to share his exceptional insight into the Illuminati and New World Order. With a long history of jaw-dropping publications (and becoming a fan-favorite on Infowars) spanning topics such as secret societies, the Vatican, and geo-political matters, Leo has an unparalleled insider perspective. In this conversation, he gives listeners a taste of his brilliant insights as he discusses his books, MKUltra influence in Hollywood, and freemasonry.



Leo Lyon Zagami is a published author and researcher. Zagami, who is known for his successful career as Leo Young in the media and music industry as a Record Producer, became quickly popular on the web in 2006 because of his direct involvement in the New World Order and Secret Societies known to the majority of us as the “Illuminati.” His blog rose quickly and gained attention for its accurate, fully documented inside information. Between 2009 and 2013, Zagami began publishing books in Europe and Japan based on a variety of subjects that range from the history of secret societies and the Vatican, to geo-political matters concerning the New World Order. Zagami has collaborated in the past with a series of articles for Infowars, and was the protagonist of a highly successful documentary made by Alex Jones in Rome, called “Demonic Possession Of The Vatican Exposed.” Leo also was the one to reveal to the world on Infowars the Gay Vatican Drug/Orgy in the summer of 2017, that forced the mainstream media to later cover the story. After publishing many books in Italy and Japan with great success, he reached the English speaking public thanks to a book deal made with San Francisco’s CCC Publishing.

