In this episode, Courtenay invites chiropractor and founder of Brave TV to the show to discuss the plethora of health lies we’ve been sold, especially when it comes to vaccinations. Did you know that routine children’s vax schedules are up to 90 before the age of 18? Having spent much of his time sounding the alarm about the correlation between vaccines and autism, Dr. Jason is now expanding his services to help protect against the complications of mRNA shots in the hopes of awakening the masses by building awareness.
Ep. 230: Dissecting Health Lies w/ Dr. Jason Dean | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
