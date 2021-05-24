Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 23: Dr. Bradley Campbell Health Assurance Movement | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
May 24, 2021

Courtenay and Dr. Campbell discuss the current state of health, in this confusing time. While discussing some of the different approaches to health care, they attempt to address some potential confusions around both the c- virus as well as the current experimental treatments being offered. 


Dr Bradley Campbell is a Chiropractic Internist and acupuncturist running an integrative holistic clinic just north of Chicago, Illinois. Working on completing 10 degrees in natural healthcare and recently founded a nonprofit for free health education, The Health Assurance Movement.


