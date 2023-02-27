Ep. 229: God vs. Government w/ Robert Scott Bell | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Robert Scott Bell back to the show for a powerful discussion about government vs. God via his personal spiritual journey for sovereignty! Rote, widely accepted societal structures like income taxes, marriage licenses, and social security leave individuals stripped of their God-given sovereignty as they become nothing more than a number. RSB insightfully draws attention to this predicament and its imposition as well as how to escape the ‘mark of the beast’ by keeping the focus on God.

Robert Scott Bell, D.A. Hom. is a homeopathic practitioner, author, keynote speaker, and expert in silver and copper therapeutics. He is the co-author of Unlock the Power to Heal, host of the Robert Scott Bell Radio Show, and currently serves on the Board for Trinity School of Natural Health and United Precious Metals Association. RSB is passionate about using his expertise to guide those seeking holistic care through natural health and healing choices.



Connect with RSB:

Website: http://www.robertscottbell.com/

Instagram: @askrsb

Book: Unlock the Power to Heal

—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2022 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe