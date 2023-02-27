Ep. 229: God vs. Government w/ Robert Scott Bell | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Robert Scott Bell back to the show for a powerful discussion about government vs. God via his personal spiritual journey for sovereignty! Rote, widely accepted societal structures like income taxes, marriage licenses, and social security leave individuals stripped of their God-given sovereignty as they become nothing more than a number. RSB insightfully draws attention to this predicament and its imposition as well as how to escape the ‘mark of the beast’ by keeping the focus on God.
Robert Scott Bell, D.A. Hom. is a homeopathic practitioner, author, keynote speaker, and expert in silver and copper therapeutics. He is the co-author of Unlock the Power to Heal, host of the Robert Scott Bell Radio Show, and currently serves on the Board for Trinity School of Natural Health and United Precious Metals Association. RSB is passionate about using his expertise to guide those seeking holistic care through natural health and healing choices.
