Ep. 228: Predictive Programming & Luciferian Lineages w/ Jay Dyer & Dr. Lee Merritt | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Lee Merritt and Jay Dyer back to the show to discuss the history of predictive programming and satanic bloodlines. As seen with Hollywood hits, Olympic openings, and other mass media events there is unparalleled symbolism that tends to mimic the next big crisis. In this episode, the pod’s favorite trio is connecting the dots of the past and generating speculation of the future in flow with this sequential pattern.



Jay is an author, comedian, and TV presenter known for his deep analysis of Hollywood, geopolitics, and culture. His graduate work focused on psychological warfare and film. He is also the author of two books, Esoteric Hollywood 1 & 2 and the co-creator and co-host of the television show Hollywood Decoded. He has been featured on numerous popular shows, podcasts, and debates with some of the world’s top debaters.



Dr. Lee Merritt graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York. She went on to complete Orthopedic Surgery Residency in the U.S. Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon. Dr. Lee Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995 and in that time has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association and president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.



Bloodlines of the Illuminati by Fritz Springmeier



