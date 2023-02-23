Ep. 227: The Dangers of Seed Oils w/ Tucker Goodrich | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites tech executive and seed oils researcher, Tucker Goodrich, to the show. While seed and vegetable oils line our grocery stores with glaring advertisements of being “heart healthy,” this couldn’t be further from the truth. Tucker has experienced firsthand the health complications that can derive from these toxins and has made it his personal mission to research the issue in order to empower others as they sift through the noise. The data he has discovered is astounding when it comes to the risks consumers subject themselves to like diabetes, infertility, and autoimmune disorders. What’s worse, is this knowledge has been covered up through misrepresented and manipulated studies. This conversation is here to expose such findings and provide you with the facts and alternatives so you can make healthier, more intentional decisions.



Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

