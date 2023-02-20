In this episode, Courtenay invites Wally Veazie, accompanied by his wife Pam, to the show to discuss his journey from engineer to film writer and producer, as well as the inspiration behind his latest project Christine’s Wager. Derived from his own traumatic experience of almost losing his wife Pam to a major stroke and questioning God’s existence in the process, to then witnessing her miraculous comeback, Wally now dedicates his films to faith. This pivotal moment deepened his trust in God, which has since been infused into his film’s storylines emphasizing Christian values. Tune in to learn more about Wally’s incredible work and what projects to look for next!
Episode Resources:
The Case for a Creator by Lee Strobel
Connect with Wally:
Website: https://christineswager.com
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
Ep 226: Faith-Infused Films with Wally Veazie | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
