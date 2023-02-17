Ep 225: The History Behind Corruption Cycles w/ Richard Grove | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites founder of Autonomy and host of the podcasts Grand Theft World and Peace Revolution, Richard Grove, back to the show to discuss how his personal journey & experiences led him to discover the historical cycles of corruption now often labeled as “conspiracy theories”. While many are “waking up” to the many deceptions and lies that have permeated our society and been inculcated through our formal education it’s often a traumatic experience that enables us to fully shift our paradigm. Richard graciously and eloquently, condenses his story of tremendous injustice and grievances in the corporate world to convey the importance of authentic education vs indoctrination and how he discovered a path to unveil the truths of how the world operates and became inspired to use his painful experience to purposefully execute a mission of finding ways he can empower others to become autodidactic critical thinkers!

As a conceptual artist and forensic historian, Richard is passionate about reviving individuals from the perpetuated cycles of helplessness society has instilled through its education systems, government controls, and mainstream propaganda. After retiring in his 30’s from a successful run in corporate America, Richard became a whistleblower to the injustices he witnessed and felt compelled to resolve them. Since, he has dedicated his efforts to collecting evidence that illustrates ongoing corruption of justice and empowers individuals to find their own sense of cognitive liberty and personal autonomy.



Episode Resources:

New World Order: A Strategy of Imperialism by Sean Stone

DOPE, Inc.: Britain’s Opium War Against the World by Executive Intelligence Review

Tragedy & Hope: A History of the World in Our Time by Carroll Quigley

The Underground History American Education by John Taylor Gatto & Richard Grove

The Anglo-American Establishment by Carroll Quigley

Tragedy & Hope 101 by Joseph Plummer

The Devil’s Chessboard by David Talbot

rothchildarchive.org



Connect with Richard:

Website: https://getautonomy.info/ignite

https://thegreaterreset.org/speakers/richard-grove/

https://grandtheftworld.com/

https://tragedyandhope.com/

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

