Ep. 224: Protect Your Bodily Autonomy w/ Ben Hardy | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites founder of Terrain Theory Podcast, Ben Hardy, to the show. In a society that locks us into a paradigm structured around being dependent, sick, and controlled, Ben is here to empower us to reclaim our bodily autonomy through awareness, agency, and accountability. As beautifully stated on his website: “Our body's natural state is healthy. It is designed to heal. But our worlds are filled with toxic chemicals, polluting our air, soil, and water. Foods are genetically modified, grown in depleted soil, overprocessed, laden with seed oils and sugar. The modern world puts us in chairs for hours on end, shut off from the sun, staring at screens. All of it poses a threat to our terrain, and in turn, our health.” Tune in to discover more about terrain vs. germ theory and how to protect your body’s natural immunity.
