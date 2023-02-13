Ep. 223: Is Glyphosate Really ‘Safe & Effective’? w/ J. Gulinello & Dr. Lee Merritt | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Lee Merritt and J. Gulinello back to the show to discuss the pros & cons of widely used herbicide, glyphosate. While termed “safe and effective” this toxin may very well be a leading contributor to many negative side effects including gut imbalances, inflammation, and autoimmune disorders. Aside from the obvious health concerns, this poses another problem in terms of, once again, an unethical flex of power. As famously quoted by Henry Kissinger: “who controls the food supply controls the people.” So what can we do to rebel against this war on our food? Tune in to find out from these incredible minds!



Dr. Lee Merritt graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York. She went on to complete Orthopedic Surgery Residency in the U.S. Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon. Dr. Lee Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995 and in that time has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association and president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.



J. Gulinello MS, CNSc, FNTP is the founder of Perpetual Health. He is passionate about optimizing wellness by connecting people back to an ancestral way of life.



Proofs of a Conspiracy by John Robinson



