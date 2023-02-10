Ep. 222: The Hidden, Dark Side of Abortion w/ Victoria Robinson | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites author, speaker, and pro-life leader, Victoria Robinson, to the show to talk about post-abortion related trauma that MSM doesn’t want you to know about. While we’ve seen keyboard warriors and avid protestors sweep the nation in an outrage due to the overthrow of Roe v. Wade, Victoria is here to extinguish the angst with a new perspective. Is this really about women’s rights? What about the woman’s mental health? What about men, do they get a say? Has anyone really looked into what Planned Parenthood stands for or what happens within abortion clinics? More importantly, what happens after the clinic? All great questions that Victoria is fearlessly answering. Tune in to hear Victoria’s personal story, her journey to healing, and how we can move forward collectively to protect all precious lives.



Episode Resources:

• Forgiven and Set Free: A Post-Abortion Bible Study for Women (https://www.amazon.com/Forgiven-Set-Free-Post-Abortion-Bible/dp/0801016622/ref=sr_1_1?crid=5BA5YQMU99BY&keywords=forgiven+and+set+free+linda+cochrane&qid=1675110266&sprefix=the+forgiven+lin%2Caps%2C101&sr=8-1) by Linda Cochrane



Connect with Victoria:

• Instagram: @rvictoriarobinson (https://www.instagram.com/rvictoriarobinson/)

• Facebook: Victoria Robinson (https://www.facebook.com/r.victoria.robinson.3)

• Website: reassemblelife.com (https://www.victoriarobinson.org/)



