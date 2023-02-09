Ep. 221: The Coerced Nurse | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Danielle Baker was an active RN (Certified Hospice and Palliative Care) for 20 years who loved her job. She spent the last 17 years caring for her patients in hospice care. In June of 2021, she was coerced into taking the COVID-19 “vaccine” after her former employer issued an email stating a July deadline if the employees wanted to maintain all of their benefits. Having a family to care for, she couldn’t afford to lose her job, so she reluctantly took the Pfizer jabs. Within 2.5 weeks after her last shot, she became completely disabled, suffering from severe neurological issues, demyelination of the spine, and getting the diagnosis of transverse myelitis, which her doctor confirmed was due to the Pfizer jab.



