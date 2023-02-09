Ep. 221: The Coerced Nurse | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Danielle Baker was an active RN (Certified Hospice and Palliative Care) for 20 years who loved her job. She spent the last 17 years caring for her patients in hospice care. In June of 2021, she was coerced into taking the COVID-19 “vaccine” after her former employer issued an email stating a July deadline if the employees wanted to maintain all of their benefits. Having a family to care for, she couldn’t afford to lose her job, so she reluctantly took the Pfizer jabs. Within 2.5 weeks after her last shot, she became completely disabled, suffering from severe neurological issues, demyelination of the spine, and getting the diagnosis of transverse myelitis, which her doctor confirmed was due to the Pfizer jab.
https://www.instagram.com/homcrn/?igshid=NDk5N2NlZjQ%3D
https://www.facebook.com/danielle.blankley?mibextid=LQQJ4d
thecoercednurse.substack.com
https://www.givesendgo.com/G9KZJ
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
—————————————————
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
—————————————————
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Autonomy affiliate links:
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
©2022 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 221: The Coerced Nurse | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Danielle Baker was an active RN (Certified Hospice and Palliative Care) for 20 years who loved her job. She spent the last 17 years caring for her patients in hospice care. In June of 2021, she was coerced into taking the COVID-19 “vaccine” after her former employer issued an email stating a July deadline if the employees wanted to maintain all of their benefits. Having a family to care for, she couldn’t afford to lose her job, so she reluctantly took the Pfizer jabs. Within 2.5 weeks after her last shot, she became completely disabled, suffering from severe neurological issues, demyelination of the spine, and getting the diagnosis of transverse myelitis, which her doctor confirmed was due to the Pfizer jab.