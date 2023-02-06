Ep. 220: Demystifying Dialectical Disputes w/ Matthew Ehret | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites journalist and co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation, Matthew Ehret to the show to discuss dialectical illusions and induced division from a two-party narrative. The conversation trails into Ancient Greek philosophy, the history of gnosticism, and a satanic search for power amidst God-given free will. This long-form discussion highlights the standing mystery of our society’s foundation being one of love for higher pleasures of the spirit or a feeding of lower pleasures of the flesh.



Matthew is a journalist and co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow at the American University of Moscow and host of The Great Game on Rogue News. He has authored the book series “The Untold History of Canada” and the recently published book series “The Clash of the Two Americas.”



Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari



Books: https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-history-of-canada-books/

