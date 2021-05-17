Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep: 22 Maximus discusses Faith | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
0:00
-1:53:42

Ep: 22 Maximus discusses Faith | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
May 17, 2021

Maximus is an archaeologist, historian, and political junkie. In his free time, he enjoys bodybuilding, martial arts, classic movies, and talking with friends and family over a cup of coffee. Follow Max on Twitter/Gab @Maximus_4EVR and Parler @Maximus4EVR. Subscribe to Max’s Rumble Maximus4Ever (rumble.com) and podcast channel Maximus Uncensored (rumble.com). Max's Upcoming Seminar Schedule: May 21st-22nd — Civics Maximus 201: Keeping the Republic (7PM EST) May 24th-25th — Civics Maximus 201: Encore (6PM EST) June 10th-12th — Samurai v Knight: The Life of a Medieval Warrior Encore (7PM EST) June 29th-30th — Civics Maximus 301: Trumpism v Conservatism (6PM EST) Email Max with questions: MaximusDeplorabilis@gmail.com. Please support Max here 👉 https://paypal.me/MaxRadio?locale.x=e


---------------------


and follow TruthMatters on socials:


https://instagram.com/truthmatters.bi


https://twitter.com/truthma14289193?s https://t.me/truth_matters_always​


https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters


---------------------


Video edited by Griffo Productions https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8X42LVr4aK5jkp-sGnm3uQ

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture