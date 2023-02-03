Ep. 219: Unpacking ESG w/ Tommy Salmons | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites host of the Year Zero Podcast and contributor to The Libertarian Institute, Tommy Salmons, to the show to unpack ESG and why every American should be concerned about it. ESG (environmental, social justice, corporate governance) is quickly becoming the backbone agenda to all government power abuse and, surprisingly, not many people know what it is. Tommy explains how ESG aims to attack financial institutions and further control the financial freedoms of the individual. Tune in to discover the history of ESG, how to protect your assets, and ways to take action today.
Episode Resources:
Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam by Vivek Ramaswamy
The Great Reset by Alex Jones
The Fourth Industrial Revolution by Klaus Schwab
Brave New World by Aldous Huxley
Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari
Connect with Tommy:
Substack: https://tommysalmons.substack.com/
Year Zero Podcast: https://libertarianinstitute.org/year-zero/
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
