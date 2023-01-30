Ep. 217: How To Optimize Your Metabolic Health w/ Kelsey Cooke| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Kelsey Cooke back to the show to share the story of how she went from struggling with chronic health issues to becoming a DoTerra health coach. In this conversation, she shares the 5 essential pillars to optimize metabolic health (something many Americans struggle with). If you’re ready to improve digestion, clear brain fog, lose stubborn fat, increase your energy, bust diet myths, stabilize your blood sugar, learn what collagen is really all about, and finally feel your best, then this episode is a must-listen!

Kelsey grew up acting professionally in Hollywood, signing with her first agent at the age of 7. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in HeyTheatre Arts from Vanguard University, and pursued a Broadway, TV and Film career in New York upon graduating, working on shows like PAN AM (ABC) and ROYAL PAINS (USA). Her work eventually brought her back to Hollywood where she trained in improv at The Groundlings, and work on projects like LIFE PARTNERS (Tribeca & Sundance Film Festival), BLACK NOVEMBER (Vivica Fox), BAD TEACHER (CBS) and THE VERONICA MARS MOVIE. In 2020 she Co-Founded “thisishardtoread” productions and is an award-winning producer, writer, and actor on the award-winning feature comedy/mockumentary film, RE-OPENING.

