Ep. 216: Raising SRA Awareness w/ Cindy Metcalf | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites certified advocate for SRA survivors, Cindy Metcalf, to the show. Cindy shares the heartbreaking stories she’s encountered while counseling SRA survivors and the challenges she’s faced amidst elitist power structures to bring forth justice. Raising public awareness to illumine these dark secrets is the start to finding true and lasting resolve. Tune in to discover how you can do your part to support these efforts and begin creating change today!
Connect with Cindy:
Restoring Freedom Summit
Email: utahcindy@protonmail.com
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
—————————————————
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
—————————————————
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Autonomy affiliate links:
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
©2022 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 216: Raising SRA Awareness w/ Cindy Metcalf | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites certified advocate for SRA survivors, Cindy Metcalf, to the show. Cindy shares the heartbreaking stories she’s encountered while counseling SRA survivors and the challenges she’s faced amidst elitist power structures to bring forth justice. Raising public awareness to illumine these dark secrets is the start to finding true and lasting resolve. Tune in to discover how you can do your part to support these efforts and begin creating change today!