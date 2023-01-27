Ep. 216: Raising SRA Awareness w/ Cindy Metcalf | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites certified advocate for SRA survivors, Cindy Metcalf, to the show. Cindy shares the heartbreaking stories she’s encountered while counseling SRA survivors and the challenges she’s faced amidst elitist power structures to bring forth justice. Raising public awareness to illumine these dark secrets is the start to finding true and lasting resolve. Tune in to discover how you can do your part to support these efforts and begin creating change today!

Connect with Cindy:

Restoring Freedom Summit

Email: utahcindy@protonmail.com

