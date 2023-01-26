Ep. 215: The Vitality Secret w/ Neil Cannon | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites bestselling author, speaker, and award-winning health & vitality coach, Neil Cannon, to the show. For the better part of Neil’s adolescent years, he suffered from chronic eczema. Upon seeking medical support, he was met with the same prescriptions yet no results. His father also suffered from chronic inflammation which later manifested into a stroke. Both of these scenarios inspired Neil’s journey to find healing through holistic health. From his own transformation, Neil now helps others who suffer from chronic inflammatory health conditions reverse engineer their symptoms and find a path to healing too. In this conversation, Neil talks about root causes of inflammatory diseases, the power of quantum energy, and the value of ancient practices in finding modern-day relief.



