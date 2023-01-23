Ep. 214: Beware of The America First Organization w/ Rachel Wilson | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites author and writer, Rachel Wilson, back to the show for a conclusive conversation about the origins of the America First organization. Having once been supporters of America First, Rachel and Courtenay found themselves disappointed and betrayed as they began peeling back its layers, revealing a darker history many are unaware of. They thought it imperative to expose the masquerade so other patriots can make informed decisions for themselves about the establishments they choose to support. And hopefully, as a result, avoid faulty organizations perpetuating the very agendas they market against.
Connect with Rachel Wilson:
Book: Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women’s Liberation
