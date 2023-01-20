Ep. 213: The Compassion Trap with Mark Gober| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Mark Gober back to the show to discuss his newest book An End to the Upside Down Reset: The Leftist Vision for Society Under the “Great Reset”-- and How It Can Fool Caring People into Supporting Harmful Causes. Mark’s work covers the six categories of The Great Reset: culture, politics, economics, the environment, technology, and metaphysics. He does a thorough analysis and brings forth the facts on the psychology behind leftists ideology. Unfortunately, in most cases, these ideologies are sourced from dark metaphysical forces played through the compassion card which generates an undercurrent of harm most aren’t privy to. Bringing light to these topics is the gateway to breaking accepted programming and restoring curiosity.



Mark Gober is the author of An End to Upside Down Thinking, which was awarded the IPPY award for best science book of 2019. He is also the author of An End to Upside Down Living, An End to Upside Down Liberty, and An End to Upside Down Contact. He is the host of the podcast Where Is My Mind? and additionally serves on the board of the Institute of Noetic Sciences and the School of Wholeness and Enlightenment. Previously, Gober was a partner at Sherpa Technology Group in Silicon Valley and worked as an investment banking analyst with UBS in New York. He has been named one of IAM’s Strategy 300: The World’s Leading Intellectual Property Strategists. Gober graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University, where he wrote an award-winning thesis on Daniel Kahneman’s Nobel Prize–winning “Prospect Theory” and was elected a captain of Princeton’s Division I tennis team.



COVID-19: The Great Reset by Klaus Schwab







The Coddling of the American Mind by Greg Lukianoff & Jonathan Haidt







The Righteous Mind by Jonathan Haidt







A Nation of Victims by Charles Sykes







Breaking Away by Ryan McMaken







The End of America by Dr. Naomi Wolf







Connect with Mark:





Website: https://markgober.com





Books: https://markgober.com/books/





Podcast: Where Is My Mind?





