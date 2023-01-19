Ep. 212: Technocracy, CBCD, & elite’s 100+ Yr. plan for global governance w/ Jay Dyer & Clay Clark| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay invites Clay Clark and Jay Dyer back to the show to meet each other for a discussion on the elite’s looming plans for a neofeudal, technocratic rule. Jay brings vast breadth and depth of historical context to Clay’s well sourced and masterfully researched audio recordings. Clay’s clips showcase CBDC advocates such as Yuval Noah Harari, alluding to the transformation of humankind for ultimate control with “under the skin surveillance” illustrating the plans of the elite for global rule. They highlight key plans such as what Biden’s Executive Order 14067 effective December 13th, 2022 might mean for America as Jay takes listeners through the 100+ year span of history that has led to this pivotal moment.



Jay is an author, comedian, and TV presenter known for his deep analysis of Hollywood, geopolitics, and culture. His graduate work focused on psychological warfare and film. He is also the author of two books, Esoteric Hollywood 1 & 2 and the co-creator and co-host of the television show Hollywood Decoded. He has been featured on numerous popular shows, podcasts, and debates with some of the world’s top debaters.



Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the organizer, emceed and host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year'' for the State of Oklahoma, the founder of several multi-million dollar companies, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts 6 times! Throughout his career he has been featured in Fast Company, Bloomberg, Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, PandoDaily, and numerous other publications. He’s been the speaker and consultant of choice for top brands throughout the country.



Connect with Clay:





Website: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/ (ReAwaken America Tour: 1/20/23-1/21/23)





Text: 918-851-0102





Connect with Jay:





Website: https://jaysanalysis.com/







Instagram: @jaysanalysis







Twitter: Jay Dyer







Youtube: Jay Dyer







Episode Resources:





The Fourth Industrial Revolution by Klaus Schwab





6G Study by UMass Amherst:



https://www.umass.edu/news/article/next-generation-wireless-technology-may-leverage-human-body-energy





The Satanic Bible by Michael Aquino





—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

—————————————————

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

Autonomy affiliate links:

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

Autonomy Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical Thinking Trifecta Course TRIVIUM METHOD

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

©2022 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe