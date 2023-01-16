Ep. 211: Finding Common Ground w/ Brent Hamachek | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Brent Hamachek to the show to discuss ‘cultist personality’, the unfolding of CBDC, our fight for freedom, and most importantly the work being done at Common Ground Campus to dissipate hate in the third person. As Brent so eloquently shares, hate is always personal. In a society mediated through technology, it’s becoming easier to unleash vengeance behind a screen and assume no consequence. This conversation puts our God-given gifts of freewill, logic, and conscience back into the driver’s seat as we embark on the path to a more hopeful and united America.



Brent Hamachek is an author (well-known for co-authoring the bestseller Time For a Turning Point with Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk) speaker, and has had his own business consulting practice since 2000. He is also the co-founder of Common Ground Campus, and a member of Human Events Media Group, parent company of Human Events and The Post Millennial. He earned a BS in Finance & Economics from Lake Superior State University; a postgraduate degree from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, and he also did his master's studies in theology at Loyola University Chicago.



Episode Resources:

Metamorphosis by Dr. Zev Zelenko



Connect with Brent:

Website: https://www.brenthamachek.com/

https://humanevents.com/author/brenthamachek

https://www.commongroundcampus.com/



—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

—————————————————

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

Autonomy affiliate links:

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

Autonomy Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical Thinking Trifecta Course TRIVIUM METHOD

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

©2022 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe