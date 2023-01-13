Ep. 210: The Science of Leveraging Power w/ Tony Myers | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites co-host of Grand Theft World and Trivium Method logic professor, Tony Myers, to the show. As they say “knowledge is power” and for the technocratic elitists enforcing transhumanistic agendas, this is certainly true. From MKUltra, to the Illuminati, Marxism and its influence on the school systems, and today’s push for psychedelics, it comes at no surprise that psychological warfare has been waged against humanity. As the world awakens to this catastrophe, desperately seeking solutions, they are met with a distressing amount of history and philosophy to sort through. Tony has made it his mission to help such individuals shield themselves intellectually by equipping them with digestible knowledge and resources so they can reason their way through media manipulation and reclaim autonomy.

Tragedy & Hope by Carroll Quigley

The Old Boys: The American Elite and the Origins of the CIA by Burton Hersh

The Devil’s Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America’s Secret Government by David Talbot

World as Laboratory: Experiments with Mice, Mazes, and Men by Rebecca Lemov

Perfectibilists: The 18th Century Bavarian Order of the Illuminati by Terry Melanson

Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

Sophie’s World: A Novel About the History of Philosophy by Jostein Gaarder

