Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
EP 21: Aaron Baker Diet Science Revolution | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
0:00
-2:16:57

EP 21: Aaron Baker Diet Science Revolution | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
May 10, 2021

Courtenay and Aaron discuss the healing power of nutrition and the shortcomings of allopathic medicine.


Aaron Baker is a Registered Dietitian and Researcher from Ohio, that specializes in clinically verified medical nutrition therapy, as well as weight loss and bodily restoration. 


Connect with Aaron at:
www.dietsciencerevolution.com


Connect with Courtenay @ https://www.courtenayturner.com​


https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20​
https://www.instagram.com/kineticcourtz/​
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...​


Read her articles at https://www.truthmatters.biz​


& follow TruthMatters on socials:


https://instagram.com/truthmatters.bi...​
https://twitter.com/truthma14289193?s=21​
https://t.me/truth_matters_always​


https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture