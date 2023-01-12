In this episode, Courtenay invites Scott Nelson and Kyle McGahey to the show to talk about their journey in starting Artisan Health a little over a year ago. At Artisan Health the mission is to provide accessible, personalized care to all who are looking to pursue a more holistic and integrative approach to health. As this conversation highlights, our current medical system has failed us by becoming a robotic machine prescribing pills to mask symptoms as opposed to getting to the root cause. Scott and Kyle explain how Artisan Health is blazing a new path by restoring quality bedside manner with patients to best support and empower them on the road to sustainable health and healing.
Ep 209: Artisan Health | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
