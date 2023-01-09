EP 208: Saving America from Global Governance w/ Marc Malone | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites founder of America21, Marc Malone, to the show. America21 was established in 2021 as the antithesis of Agenda 21 – the Global Governance Agenda for the 21st century launched by the UN in 1992. This grassroots, non-profit organization has set out on a powerful mission to reaffirm our Constitutional political system and seek an end to anti-constitutional mandates that strip away our freedom of speech, arms, privacy & property rights, and “power of the people” republican form of government. In this conversation, Marc shares how America21 is going beyond the narratives to get to the depths of the infrastructures, the social engineering strategies being used to usher in Agendas 21 and 30, and the prevalent forms of gnosticism that have allowed for the expansion of power grabs and what actions you can take today to stop them.



