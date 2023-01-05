Ep. 206: Beware The Mark of The Beast w/ Dr. Ben Marble| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

(NOTICE: *PG-13* for strong language)
In this episode, Courtenay invites Nobel Prize nominee, Dr. Ben Marble, to the show to share his inspiration behind starting My Free Doctor amidst 2020’s global pandemic. As a faith-based telehealth service committed to providing free, quality, and trustworthy treatments, My Free Doctor is paving the way to medical freedom. Dr. Ben shares his insights about the toxicity and immorality of the jabs, what we can expect to see within the coming years, and why building a parallel system independent of the currently corrupted healthcare industry is more important than ever.
