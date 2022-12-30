Ep. 204: Digital ID’s, “Conspiracy Theorist” & Live Exercises for Global Emergencies w/George Webb | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites investigative journalist and author, George Webb, back to the show to discuss the unraveling narratives surrounding the jab and to speculate on what’s to come next. From the in-depth history behind the term ‘conspiracy theorist’ to key players rolling out global emergency agendas and digital ID takeover, there’s much to be considered in this conversation.
In addition to journalism, George has written 10 bestselling books on Amazon including Awan Minutes Past Midnight, Blackberries Matter, Let’s Call Him McDuff, Rock Island Virus, and Corona 9/11. He is also host of the Youtube show called Biden’s Blackberry Roadshow.
Episode Resources:
CIA doc 1035-960- https://www.maryferrell.org/showDoc.html?docId=53510#relPageId=1
Lies My Gov’t Told Me by Robert W. Malone
Connect with George:
Amazon Library
Substack: George Webb
Twitter: @RealGeorgeWebb1
