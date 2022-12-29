Ep 203: Freedom From Pharma w/ Dr. Heather Gessling | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites COO of the Chief Medical Board for The Wellness Company, Dr. Heather Gessling, to the show. Dr. Gessling was a former Chief of Staff at a hospital in Missouri for six years before she resigned in the summer of 2021 for opting out of the experimental injection. The pandemic opened her eyes to the corruption of the healthcare industry through government, corporate, and pharmaceutical influences. This inspired her to open an independent practice and fight for change, which is what she found with the Wellness Company. In this conversation, she shares how The Wellness Company puts medical freedom first, what discoveries she’s made in post-injection patients, and her best tips for detoxification.
Episode Resources:
The Moth in the Iron Lung: A Biography of Polio by Forrest Maready
Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History by Suzanne Humphries MD & Roman Bystrianyk
Connect with Dr. Heather:
Website: https://www.twc.health/
Book: The Next Wave Is Brave
Twitter: @HGessling
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
