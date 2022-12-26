Ep 202: A Roadmap to Autonomy & Cognitive Liberty w/ Richard Grove | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites founder of Autonomy and host of the podcasts Grand Theft World and Peace Revolution, Richard Grove, to the show. As a conceptual artist and forensic historian, Richard is passionate about reviving individuals from the perpetuated cycles of helplessness society has instilled through its education systems, government controls, and mainstream propaganda. After retiring in his 30’s from a successful run in corporate America, Richard became a whistleblower to the injustices he witnessed and felt compelled to resolve them. Since, he has dedicated his efforts to collecting evidence that illustrates ongoing corruption of justice and empowers individuals to find their own sense of cognitive liberty and personal autonomy. In this conversation, he shares the evidence he has collected to shed light on how today’s global power structures really work and our best lane of defense against it.



Connect with Richard:

Website: https://getautonomy.info/

https://thegreaterreset.org/speakers/richard-grove/

https://grandtheftworld.com/

https://tragedyandhope.com/

—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

—————————————————

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

Home

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com discount code UPRISING144K



LMNT:

https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY



©2022 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe