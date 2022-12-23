Ep 201: Behind Music Censorship with Gene Owens | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites singer/songwriter from the rock band Faithless Town, Gene Owens, to the show. With recent songs “Do Not Comply”, “Live Free”, and “New World Order”, the band has found themselves banned on various social platforms for their art. In this conversation, Gene shares more on his experiences, the technocratic agenda, and mass mind control programming that people should watch out for in mainstream music.



Episode Resources:



Chaos by Tom O’Neill





Connect with Gene:





Website: https://www.faithlesstown.com/







Instagram: @faithlesstown







YouTube: Faithless Town





—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

—————————————————

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

Home

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com discount code UPRISING144K



©2022 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe