In this episode Courtenay invites singer/songwriter from the rock band Faithless Town, Gene Owens, to the show. With recent songs “Do Not Comply”, “Live Free”, and “New World Order”, the band has found themselves banned on various social platforms for their art. In this conversation, Gene shares more on his experiences, the technocratic agenda, and mass mind control programming that people should watch out for in mainstream music.
Episode Resources:
Chaos by Tom O’Neill
Connect with Gene:
Website: https://www.faithlesstown.com/
Instagram: @faithlesstown
YouTube: Faithless Town
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
Ep 201: Behind Music Censorship with Gene Owens | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
