EP 20: Gravel To Castle's Ken Conklin | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
May 07, 2021

Ken Conklin & Courtenay Turner discuss Gravel to Castle’s approach to helping businessmen become better leaders for both their businesses and their families. Gravel to Castle is a belief system & daily game of human optimization designed to support businessmen with predictable expansion in both their business & personal life. Learn more here: https://www.graveltocastle.com/​ Follow Ken on social media @thekenconklin



