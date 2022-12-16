Ep 198: Restoring America with Love w/ Anna Khait | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Anna Khait to the show. Anna is a born-again Christian. Originally born in the Soviet Union, her family escaped communism and came to America in search of freedom and better opportunity. In America, Anna became a world traveling professional poker player and was featured as a contestant on the popular television show Survivor in 2016. Anna speaks to this experience, as well as her work with Project Veritas, and shares her determination to conquer imposing communist agendas here in the U.S. with grace. As she says “you cannot fight evil with evil” and exemplifies exceptional love and forgiveness for those who have been misled through virtue signaling and false narratives.



