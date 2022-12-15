Ep 197: Faith, Midterms, and the Elite Class w/ Buck Johnson | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites host of The Counterflow Podcast, Buck Johnson, to the show. Buck is a musician, firefighter, devout Orthodox Christian, and most recently a candidate for an At-Large seat in the City Council of Lockhart, TX. In this conversation, he shares the progression of his faith during these trying times, his thoughts on midterm elections and speculations for the 2024 elections, as well as the crumble and rise of the elite class. More importantly, he shares what we can do at a local and individual level to overcome feelings of powerlessness to find freedom and triumph!
Episode Resources:
God & The Revolution of the Human Heart book?
Tragedy & Hope by Carroll Quigley
Connect with Buck Johnson:
Website: https://www.counterflowpodcast.com/
Podcast: The Counterflow Podcast
Twitter: @buckrebel
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
