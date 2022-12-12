Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 196: Exposing Balenciaga w/ William Ramsey | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Dec 12, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay invites attorney, author, and investigative journalist, William Ramsey, to the show to discuss the latest Balenciaga campaign that forwardly exploited children. Many fans are rightfully outraged and demanding answers after seeing the company’s product advertisements of children holding teddybears in bondage accompanied with accessories that contained hidden child pornography documents. Just when you thought the agenda couldn’t get any darker, it does. William brings to the table heartwrenching discoveries of the perpetrators behind the brand, the satanic symbolism represented, and what we can speculate about the motives.

Episode Resources


Code of the Illuminati by Abbe Augustin Barruel



Tragedy & Hope by Carroll Quigley


Sirhan’s Fascinating Story (YouTube)


Connect with William Ramsey:


Website: https://www.williamramseyinvestigates.com/ 



Podcast: William Ramsey Investigates



Books: https://www.williamramseyinvestigates.com/store 

