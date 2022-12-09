Ep 195: Platonic Roots of Marxism, Democracy & secret society references w/Dr. James Lindsay & Stephen Coughlin | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

James Lindsay and Stephen Coughlin join Courtenay Turner in a follow up to yesterday’s discussion regarding Plato, Hegel, alchemy, hermeticism & dialectical manipulation to further examine Plato’s notion of democracy, initiate references and the direct influence on Marxist theology. Annotating directly from the texts they delineate the throughline of these ideologies and correlate modern day relevance. This poussant analysis reveals deeper connotations to much of what is typically only cursorily taught, thereby creating a much broader and clearer understanding of where we are today.
Episode Resources:
Eros and Civilization: A Philosophical Inquiry into Freud by Herbert Marcuse
The Symposium by Plato
The Republic of Plato
Critical Theory
The Critical Turn in Education by Isaac Gottesman
Connect with James Lindsay:
Website: New Discourses
Books: Dr. James Lindsay Amazon Library
Podcast: New Discourses Podcast
Twitter: @conceptualjames
Instagram: @conceptualjames / @newdiscourses
Connect with Stephen Coughlin:
Website: https://unconstrainedanalytics.org
Purchase The Book: Catastrophic Failure: Blindfolding America in the Face of Jihad
