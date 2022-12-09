Ep 195: Platonic Roots of Marxism, Democracy & secret society references w/Dr. James Lindsay & Stephen Coughlin | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

James Lindsay and Stephen Coughlin join Courtenay Turner in a follow up to yesterday’s discussion regarding Plato, Hegel, alchemy, hermeticism & dialectical manipulation to further examine Plato’s notion of democracy, initiate references and the direct influence on Marxist theology. Annotating directly from the texts they delineate the throughline of these ideologies and correlate modern day relevance. This poussant analysis reveals deeper connotations to much of what is typically only cursorily taught, thereby creating a much broader and clearer understanding of where we are today.

Episode Resources:





Eros and Civilization: A Philosophical Inquiry into Freud by Herbert Marcuse







The Symposium by Plato





The Republic of Plato



Critical Theory





The Critical Turn in Education by Isaac Gottesman







Connect with James Lindsay:





Website: New Discourses





Books: Dr. James Lindsay Amazon Library







Podcast: New Discourses Podcast







Twitter: @conceptualjames







Instagram: @conceptualjames / @newdiscourses







Connect with Stephen Coughlin:





Website: https://unconstrainedanalytics.org





Purchase The Book: Catastrophic Failure: Blindfolding America in the Face of Jihad







﻿—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

—————————————————

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

Home

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

discount code UPRISING144K

Here is your custom-tracked URL: DrinkLMNT.com/CourtenayTurner

• The landing page is now live.

• Be sure to copy paste the link exactly as-is. There are no discount codes on our site -- the only way for folks to claim the offer is through your custom link.



©2022 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe