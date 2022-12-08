Ep 194: Dialectical Roots & it’s Modern Weaponization w/ Jay Dyer, Dr. James Lindsay, & Stephen Coughlin | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay invites previous guests Jay Dyer, James Lindsay, and Stephen Coughlin back to the show for a round-table discourse analyzing the philosophical, theological, historical, political, uses and weaponization of the Dialectic. While often referred to as the “Hegelian Dialectic”, few discuss its Platonic & potentially older genesis. In asymmetrical warfare one cannot defend themselves without identifying the target, and thus it’s imperative to fathom the dialectical games and weaponization tactics utilized. This conversation elucidates how the oligarchical powers execute dialectical attacks via political, psychological, biological and informational warfare tactics.
