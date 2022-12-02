Ep 192:: A New Take on the “Red Wave” with Gillyan Stone | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites right-wing investigative journalist and host of the Paranoid Podcast, Gillyan Stone, back to the show to discuss a new take on the predicted midterm “red wave”. She shares fascinating correlations between the night of elections, the Blood Moon, and simultaneous death of Evelyn de Rothschild. This conversation also takes a dive into the hidden secrets of America’s founding fathers, constitutional Freemason origins, and epsilon programming ideologies that were infused into America’s establishment.
Episode Resources:
Link to article in Evelyn de Rothschild: https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/yuaichyn52tlmad/Evelyn%2520de%2520Rothschild%2520was%2520given%2520pills%2520to%2520Stop%2520his%2520heart%2520and%2520ordered%2520by%2520the%2520White%2520HATS%2520Military%2520to%2520do%2520on%2520the%2520eve%2520of%2520the%2520Red%2520Blood%2520Moon.jpg
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message1920842/pg1?c1=1&c2=1&disclaimer=Continue
Proofs of a Conspiracy by John Robison
Code of the Illuminati by Abbe Augustin Barruel
Tragedy & Hope by Carroll Quigley
https://freemasonscommunity.life/who-are-the-shriners/
Connect with Gillyan:
Instagram: @gillyanstone / @paranoidpod
Podcast: https://www.paranoidpod.com/
TikTok: @paranoidpodcast
