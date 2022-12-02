Ep 192:: A New Take on the “Red Wave” with Gillyan Stone | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites right-wing investigative journalist and host of the Paranoid Podcast, Gillyan Stone, back to the show to discuss a new take on the predicted midterm “red wave”. She shares fascinating correlations between the night of elections, the Blood Moon, and simultaneous death of Evelyn de Rothschild. This conversation also takes a dive into the hidden secrets of America’s founding fathers, constitutional Freemason origins, and epsilon programming ideologies that were infused into America’s establishment.



Link to article in Evelyn de Rothschild: https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/yuaichyn52tlmad/Evelyn%2520de%2520Rothschild%2520was%2520given%2520pills%2520to%2520Stop%2520his%2520heart%2520and%2520ordered%2520by%2520the%2520White%2520HATS%2520Military%2520to%2520do%2520on%2520the%2520eve%2520of%2520the%2520Red%2520Blood%2520Moon.jpg





https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message1920842/pg1?c1=1&c2=1&disclaimer=Continue





Proofs of a Conspiracy by John Robison







Code of the Illuminati by Abbe Augustin Barruel







Tragedy & Hope by Carroll Quigley









https://freemasonscommunity.life/who-are-the-shriners/





Connect with Gillyan:





Instagram: @gillyanstone / @paranoidpod







Podcast: https://www.paranoidpod.com/







TikTok: @paranoidpodcast







