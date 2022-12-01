In this episode Courtenay invites founder of PUR Health, LLC and author of the new book Warrior Mom, Tracy Slepcevic, to the show. Tracy developed a passion for integrative health and exploring the ways in which nutrition affects the body and brain after her son was vaccine injured and developed autism. On a mission to help heal the adverse side effects through holistic modalities, Tracy was able to bring her son from non-functioning to fully functioning! Today, she shares a powerful message of hope, faith, and healing for parents everywhere who are advocating and defending the medical freedoms of their own children.
Episode Resources:
Dr. Andrew Wakefield Documentaries
Underestimated: An Autism Miracle by J.B. Handley & Jamison Handley
The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Connect with Tracy:
Website / Pre-Order The Book: warriormom.org
Ep 191: Protecting Children From Vaccine Injuries w/ Tracy Slepcevic | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
