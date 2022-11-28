Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 190: Raising SRA + Trafficking Awareness w/ Rachel Caruso | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 190: Raising SRA + Trafficking Awareness w/ Rachel Caruso | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner
Nov 28, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay invites SRA (Satanic Ritual Abuse) survivor, Rachel Caruso, to the show to share her story about the very real and dark tragedies most don’t know about or want to believe. Though currently under dire circumstances and battling extreme restrictions from being trafficked, Rachel is courageously finding modalities in which to share her experiences and raise awareness to further shine light on the dark corners of society, its perpetrators, and cyclic abuse. Please consider donating via the links below to help Rachel and other victims in this fight!

Connect with Rachel:


LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/rachelcaruso


YouTube:


https://www.youtube.com/c/RachelCaruso 



Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/NoWitnessUK



patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RachelCaruso



Donate: Here's the link:


https://gofund.me/743e33f1



Or PayPal "Truth wins" to indicate it's for myself:

paypal.me/helpsurvivors

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching! 
