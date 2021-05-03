Courtenay’s Substack

The Courtenay Turner Podcast
EP: 19 James Lindsay - New Discourses - Battling wokeism | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Courtenay Turner
May 03, 2021

Courtenay & James discus the cultural zeitgeist, how we got to where we are today and what might be done about it.  
Dr. James Lindsay is an American-born author, mathematician, and political commentator, who has written six books spanning a range of subjects including religion, the philosophy of science and postmodern theory. He is the founder of www.NewDiscourses.com also known for “the grievance studies affair” aka “sokal squared” scandal, where they exposed the poor scholarship and eroding criteria in many academic fields! 


Connect with james on Twitter at https://twitter.com/conceptualjames?s=21
https://twitter.com/newdiscourses?s=21


IG: https://instagram.com/conceptualjames?igshid=hs3rquh5e3e3
https://instagram.com/newdiscourses?igshid=ulr71984f6fn


on most social media @conceptualjames & @newdiscourses on Twitter; IG; Facebook etc.


Connect with Courtenay @ https://www.courtenayturner.com


https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20
https://www.instagram.com/kineticcourtz/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063468492953


Read her articles at https://www.truthmatters.biz
Here is a link to her article on critical race theory where she quotes and links Dr. Lindsay’s work expounding on why CRT is a terrible way to deal with racism:


https://www.truthmatters.biz/critical-race-theory-groundwork-for-marxism-in-america/


& follow TruthMatters on socials:


https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?igshid=1efcm2vig0viq
https://twitter.com/truthma14289193?s=21
https://t.me/truth_matters_always


https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARCRs6SnOTGR3WgwrOjlwD_YWmFOK3a_8_-lRp0OArHPhxbbbCRQ106U4viAiTQbH_V3Mci98ayYmocxO04Mzk2Q9ijdHe2MxRoXEQ6sv-ejd_9ZPGPYaxOQ_MkpZrOvMNguioIMAFd8yRBNEwDQoJhyoZIcMSConula05SejW1WRcdckneMlrRWHKYdPamOAzBqCzKM8JIQdqvUg3ZZdEeDh8j7dORsrrr7vpFIWqD0lwyvrkDw8D3ItU4GLLPrbmA-IlULq8A0X-jlMUJ1nMv9MTy4X-kANW_N5q6CFljJjrtUnQrvTT5g0Kjk4AR23_ebR1StjCAyCmIitH5mFxEu7w&__xts__%5B1%5D=68.ARCGoD1rV4embY7RCmENtYmnC7rxW96EBxoOhLKTKn29biPT8P0z4pRYxBIftNeATTmqhoHC5RLDUYd5Uf32iTe9ogoJKz17weBZCOkSWDmZY6Rsg6RfBpAQ9xfmHf7g3v3UnAKaI2ZbkS8XuICh6OJKgM49jxXSJEFSc8T63K62pEDYigi5GGFdOVRFDPPp8CVJfNAfWr8MCeZlpusdSo3nAVFlf_P3sbTpDUSxov72VpnnbsRlp3cs-vusYzPMBFzieEKpMANAwUWDXpaQzzOqlstuvCZYr1KIDjJ8g_m2kyruDqUp_9cdXcLQipAiZr72Pd1up_valBKL9FBZ10SXWQ

