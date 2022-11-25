Ep 189: The Truth in ‘Wrong Opinions’ with Josh Lekach | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites host of the Wrong Opinion podcast, Josh Lekach, to the show. Josh shares what inspired his evolution from libertarian to paleo-conservative, as well as his thoughts on the destruction mainstream mind-control and comfort complacency has had on society. This conversations touches on transgender being the gateway to transhumanism, reviving the lost art of real human experiences, allowing men to be men again, the toxicity of our modern-day food sources and vaccines, predictions for the 2024 elections, and of course the importance of fearlessly speaking out and standing up to imposing perverse agendas!



Connect with Josh:





Podcast: Wrong Opinion







Twitter: @JoshLekach





