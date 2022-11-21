Ep 187: It’s Here- The Digital Dollar with Clay Clark | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Clay Clark back to the show with special guest, Carter. They dive into what alternative news sources have been warning you about while mainstream media has kept silent– the rise of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This conversation provides all urgent updates including the 12-week digital dollar pilot being rolled out this December. Learn how you can protect yourself and your freedom now!



Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the organizer, emcee and host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, the founder of several multi-million dollar companies, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts 6 times! Throughout his career he has been featured in Fast Company, Bloomberg, Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, PandoDaily, and numerous other publications. He’s been the speaker and consultant of choice for top brands throughout the country.



Episode Resources:

Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research.

