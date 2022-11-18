Ep 186: A Deep Dive on Culture Clashes & Capitalism with Monica Perez | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites the host of Deep Dives, Monica Perez, to the show. They discuss the ‘motherhood myth’, STEM bots and the metaverse, the Satanic agenda of distortion and inversion, the feminist movement and its design to emasculate men, capitalism, the free market and how it’s being dialectically pitted against communism/ socialism to usher in the technocracy, culture clashes and its destruction of society, and the midterm elections. This inquisitive conversation highlights a number of interesting topics and gets to the root of their origin!



Monica Perez was a radio host for 8.5 years on WSB Radio in Atlanta; prior to that she was an investment banker in New York and Texas. From that previous life, Monica holds an associate’s degree from Rockland Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Harvard, and a JD-MBA from Stanford. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst as well as a member of the bar of the State of New York. Monica has also co-hosted the Propaganda Report and the Drivetime News Blast which can still be found at rokfin.com/propagandareport, along with her current Deep Dives material.



