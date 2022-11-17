Ep 185: How To Optimize Your Metabolic Health with Robb Wolf | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites best-selling author (and co-author of Sacred Cow), host of Healthy Rebellion Radio, and co-founder of the 1st and 4th CrossFit affiliate gyms in the world, Robb Wolf, to the show. Robb shares his insights on achieving optimal metabolic health to combat neurodegenerative diseases, hormonal imbalances, and diabetes. While he believes in formulating a diet + fitness routine based on your personal needs with the understanding that not all bodies are made the same, he shares some of the most effective ways to start your health journey and/or assess the one you’re currently in starting today!



Robb Wolf is a former research biochemist and 2X New York Times/Wall Street Journal best-selling author of The Paleo Solution and Wired To Eat. Along with Diana Rodgers, he co-authored the book, Sacred Cow, which explains why well-raised meat is good for us and good for the planet. Robb has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people around the world via his top ranked iTunes podcast, books, and seminars. Robb has functioned as a review editor for the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism (Biomed Central) and as a consultant for the Naval Special Warfare Resiliency program. He serves on the board of Directors/Advisors for: Specialty Health Inc, The Chickasaw Nation’s “Unconquered Life” initiative, and a number of innovative start-ups with a focus on health and sustainability. Robb holds a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and is a former California State Powerlifting Champion and a 6-0 amateur kickboxer. He has provided seminars in nutrition and strength & conditioning to a number of entities including NASA, Naval Special Warfare, the Canadian Light Infantry, and the United States Marine Corps. Robb also co-founded the 1st and 4th CrossFit affiliate gyms in the world, The Healthy Rebellion community platform, and is also the co-founder of DrinkLMNT Electrolytes.

Episode Resources:

Robb Wolf & Joe Rogan



Connect with Robb Wolf:

Website: https://robbwolf.com/

Listen to the Show: The Healthy Rebellion Radio



—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

—————————————————

©2022 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe