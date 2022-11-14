EP 184: What Does NASA Have To Do With Cancer Research? w/ Rachel Wilson | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites author, writer, and researcher extraordinaire, Rachel Wilson, back to the show for a fascinating conversation no one else is talking about! Ever wonder why massive money-making campaigns centered around cancer research (including the tokenization of Pink October) has resulted in little to no progress towards a cure? In fact, it seems cancer cases are on the rise, and by their own admission, consequentially needs even more funding. And an even better question – is NASA in on this stunted progress? With new developments like “moon shots” and medical acronyms such as APOLLO, it seems there’s a close connection in the mix. However, the evidence gets even more intriguing the deeper one dives. Courtenay and Rachel bring to the table mind-blowing research about the origins of cancer research and patterns of NASA propaganda that will reshape the way you view these entities entirely. Tune in to find out more!



