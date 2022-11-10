In this episode, Courtenay invites Greg Hman (aka The Hydrogen Man), to the show to discuss the unconventional healing properties of hydrogen. Greg shares his own traumatic adolescent experiences that eventually manifested into severe physical ailments, which led him to discover hydrogen therapy. Even more so, he shares the astonishing connections between this powerful and pure molecular substance and biblical scripture. Today, Greg is passionate about sharing his years of extensive knowledge, research, and miraculous experiences to help others heal in awe-striking ways with this holy gas.
Connect with Greg Hman:
Website: https://holyhydrogen.com/ (Referral Code: CTP)
YouTube: UPRISING144K Hydrogen Man
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
—————————————————
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
—————————————————
©2022 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep 182: Holy Hydrogen Healing w/Greg The Hydrogen Man | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites Greg Hman (aka The Hydrogen Man), to the show to discuss the unconventional healing properties of hydrogen. Greg shares his own traumatic adolescent experiences that eventually manifested into severe physical ailments, which led him to discover hydrogen therapy. Even more so, he shares the astonishing connections between this powerful and pure molecular substance and biblical scripture. Today, Greg is passionate about sharing his years of extensive knowledge, research, and miraculous experiences to help others heal in awe-striking ways with this holy gas.