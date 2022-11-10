Ep 182: Holy Hydrogen Healing w/Greg The Hydrogen Man | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Greg Hman (aka The Hydrogen Man), to the show to discuss the unconventional healing properties of hydrogen. Greg shares his own traumatic adolescent experiences that eventually manifested into severe physical ailments, which led him to discover hydrogen therapy. Even more so, he shares the astonishing connections between this powerful and pure molecular substance and biblical scripture. Today, Greg is passionate about sharing his years of extensive knowledge, research, and miraculous experiences to help others heal in awe-striking ways with this holy gas.



